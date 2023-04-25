Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 44,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

