Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,828 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 40,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.65.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

