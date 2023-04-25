Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,434 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

