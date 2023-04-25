Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 118,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

