Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
See Also
- Can High-Yield Whirlpool Spin Higher In 2023?
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.