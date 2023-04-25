PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.26.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

PEP stock opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.85.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

