PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.60. 2,744,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,180. The company has a market cap of $261.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $190.18.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

