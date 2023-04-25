Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.29. 58,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 124,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $729.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Articles

