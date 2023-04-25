PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Lowered to $12.50 at JMP Securities

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,475 shares of company stock worth $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 575.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

