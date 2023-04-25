PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 610,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,370. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 575.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.
