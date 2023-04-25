Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) shares were down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 183,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 392,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSFE shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $860.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.