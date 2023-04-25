Pax Dollar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.70 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $968.31 million and $6.70 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00010941 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

