Passaic Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 141,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

