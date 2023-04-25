Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s current price.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.

Pason Systems stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 156,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,046. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$11.19 and a 12 month high of C$16.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.3706294 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

