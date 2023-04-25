Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SEI Investments by 38.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SEI Investments by 28.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

