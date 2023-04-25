Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 165,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

