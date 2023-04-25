Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,419 shares of company stock worth $1,945,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $377.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.49. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

