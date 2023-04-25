Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,815 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

