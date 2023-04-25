Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,914 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $634.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $619.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.42. The company has a market capitalization of $264.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

