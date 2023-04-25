Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $144.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.06. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $150.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

