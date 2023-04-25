Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $203.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.88. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.