Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 516 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $143.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.26. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

