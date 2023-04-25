Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 66,869 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 187.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,869 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $538.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.