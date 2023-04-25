Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

