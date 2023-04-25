Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 50.15%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

