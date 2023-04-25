Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $216.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.