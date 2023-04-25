Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $442.32 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

