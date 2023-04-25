Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE COP opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

