Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energía from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Shares of PAM opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.94 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

