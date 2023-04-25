Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.91. The company had a trading volume of 817,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $165.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.73 and its 200-day moving average is $132.15.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

