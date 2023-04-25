Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $144.91 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $165.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

