Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 340,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 194,594 shares.The stock last traded at $36.00 and had previously closed at $36.70.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $902.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 54,060 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 360,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

