Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,353 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 27,905 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.97% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $41,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.