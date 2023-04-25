Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,380 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Alcoa worth $36,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Alcoa by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Alcoa Stock Down 5.2 %

AA stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. 3,118,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

