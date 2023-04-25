Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 610,894 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,894 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $191,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

FANG stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.87. 628,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,547. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

