Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $153.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Cardinal Health worth $153,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 387,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,825. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

