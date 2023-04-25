Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $105,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lennar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.74. 558,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

