Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 350,054 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of SM Energy worth $28,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after buying an additional 676,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,951. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 4.40.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

