Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 387,581 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,581 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of H&R Block worth $31,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 322,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,508. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.