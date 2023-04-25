Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 175,602 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,602 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.98% of Nexstar Media Group worth $64,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,106 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 71,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

