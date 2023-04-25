PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Up to $73.77

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.77, but opened at $75.26. PACCAR shares last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 781,326 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

