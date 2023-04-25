Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

