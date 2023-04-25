Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $582,479.50, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Otonomy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 129.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

