Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) versus Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Head to Head Analysis

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Medigus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $460.71 million 1.48 -$19.75 million ($0.98) -19.09 Medigus $10.12 million 0.55 $6.79 million N/A N/A

Medigus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orthofix Medical and Medigus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -4.29% 1.67% 1.23% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Medigus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

