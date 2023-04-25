OP Bancorp (OPBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect OP Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,223,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,926,787.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Soo Hun Jung acquired 3,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,926,787.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,155 shares of company stock valued at $643,503. Insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 42.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

