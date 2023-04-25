Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NASDAQ OFLX opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $128.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.
