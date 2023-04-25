Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Omega Flex Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $128.51.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

About Omega Flex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 471,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Flex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

