Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $146,280,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,679.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,721.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,551.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,228.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

