Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 23,750 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,498,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,029,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.