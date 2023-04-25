Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,300 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Winnebago Industries worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WGO stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.63. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

