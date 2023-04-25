Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.33% of The Shyft Group worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

The Shyft Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.